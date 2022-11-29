Ghana is lonely planets top destination for connecting in 2023

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghana has been named as the best place to visit and connect in 2023 in the latest release by lonely planet on the best places to travel in 2023.



Lonely Planet has unveiled its top destinations to visit in 2023, featuring 30 must-visit places around the world.



Drawing on expert local perspectives from the heart of each destination, the Best in Travel report features cities, countries and regions to aid travellers planning their next trip.



Ghana made the list and topped the list as the best to visit and connect.



The research is split up into five sections — Eat, Journey, Unwind, Connect and Learn — with each place chosen for its topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow factor, and ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.



The Ghana Tourism Authority announced a list of almost 100 events for December.

December in GH has now become one of the most anticipated holiday periods for leisure and entertainment around the world with many diaspora and families visiting Ghana each year.