Ghana is lit - Meek Mill

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper Meek Mill who is spending his Christmas holidays in Ghana can't get over the warm welcome and excitement he has experienced so far.



The rapper who is set to perform at Afro Nation on December 29, has been enjoying the time of his life in the West African state.



Meek and his crew partied hard Wednesday night till daybreak in a famous club in the country's capital, Accra.



The rapper's videos and photos topped social media trends with fans expressing their excitement to have him in Ghana.



In an Instagram post, Meek Mill shared a video that chronicled his activities and encouraged his friends abroad to visit Ghana and the African continent.



According to him, most foreigners have been brainwashed by the negative stories about Africa and its good people.



The 'Going Bad' singer wrote: "Young kings came to club at 3am left and 7am on 12 o clock! #ghanalit they been keeping us from Africa huh lol my come thru be wayyyyyyyyyyyy different."





Watch the video below:







OPD/WA