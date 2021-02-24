Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana doomed for perpetual suffering and curses over LGBTQ+ - Musician

There is ongoing conversation over legalisation of LGBTQ+ in Ghana

Most individuals, civil society organizations and religious entities have kicked against the opening of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex (LGBTI) office in Ghana adding that its presence disregards the cultural values and sanity of the country.



Adding her voice to condemn the current LGBTI rights being championed in Ghana, AkuBless born Harriet Akua Agyeiwaa who is a gospel artiste based in UK said shivers were sent down her spine when she heard about the homosexual advocacy.



“I did extremely shiver when I heard that an LGBT office has been established in Ghana,” she told Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show via Kastle in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She added “Because we know from the stories in the Bible what happened in Sodom and Gomorrah that made God visit extreme punishment on the people and that’s what has started here.”



Speaking about the doom and gloomy danger Ghana stands to inherit should LGBTI activities be allowed to fester in the country, AkuBless said the current open advocacy by homosexuals is frightening and we must pray for God to intervene.



She continued “So it’s very frightening and we should continue to support the country in prayer that God should intervene because it’s a doomed and demonic situation that we currently find ourselves.



These and many are substantial evidence for anyone to know that the end of the world is near and very soon the second coming of Christ will be manifested,” she told the host.



“So it’s very dangerous and if we don’t take care the anger of God will be severely visited on us,” she concluded on Kastle FM.



Ghanaian musician, Wanlov the Kuborlor who doubles as the acting PRO for the LGBTI association in Ghana, recently waded into the debate on homosexual advocacy and has jumped to the group’s defense.