Ghana didn't benefit anything from Rocky Dawuni's Grammy nomination - Kumi Guitar

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Highlife musician, Nana Yaw Kumi popularly known as Kumi Guitar has bemoaned that Ghana didn't benefit anything from the legendary Reggae star Rocky Dawuni’s Grammy nominations.



In 2015, the Ghanaian international Reggae singer Rocky Dawuni set a record as the first-ever Ghanaian to be nominated for the world’s most coveted music awards, the Grammy Awards, but according to Highlife musician Nana Yaw Kumi Guitar, in a phone interview with Blogger Attractivemustapha.com, said Ghana did not benefit from the former’s nominations.



Explaining why he thinks Ghana did not make any gains from Rocky Dawuni's nominations, Kumi Guitar insinuated that it is because the Reggae genre does not originate from Ghana.



" If it were to be a highlife artiste who was nominated instead of Rocky Dawuni it would have been a plus to the industry".



He also added that, the only way Ghana can win a grammy or benefit from any artiste who wins a grammy is for the country to focus on the promotion of Highlife because that is what makes us Ghanaians.