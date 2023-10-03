'Ghana cannot be fixed by one man; no messiah in politics' – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Okyeame Kwame has asserted that "Ghana cannot be fixed by one man".



The rap star sought to disabuse citizens of waiting and relying on an individual president, during whose tenure the West African country will be transformed into a paradise.



He said, there is "no messiah in politics".



Okyeame Kwame, alias OK, was responding to media personality Naa Ashorkor's poll on X (Twitter).



Ashorkor, on September 26, 2023, asked her followers on X to indicate via response to a poll the personality they believe "will fix the country" upon winning the 2024 presidential election.



The options she named were independent candidate of the newly announced Movement of Change, Alan Kyerematen, Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Dramani Mahama, who is currently the main opposition National Democratic Congress's (NDC) flagbearer.



Quoting the above, Okyeame Kwame said Ghana's progress is not in the hands of any single individual. He intimated it is neither solely dependent on a political party and its time in governance. Rather, the author and businessman noted Ghana's advancement will take every single citizen living responsibily, contributing their quota to building the desired nation.



"You Naa, you will fix the country. Starting with your health, then mindset, then your family, then your work. If we all start a small light in our little corners, Ghana will become bright," he said to Naa Ashorkor.



OK admitted that political will and personalities can impact the country for good also, when he said" "All the names you have mentioned can also light a small flame." He insisted, however, that "Ghana cannot be fixed by one man. No messiah in politics."



An X user, @ZionAmingo took issues with OK's opinion. He noted it would have been better if the rapper had remained silent on the matter.



"My opinion is I don’t trust partisan politics," he answered Zion Amingo.



He added that "at 47 years, I know nobody is interested in fixing the motorway that destroys my shocks every month."



The realisation, he concluded, has led him to the resolve to "work hard to be able to afford the mechanic" who will repair his vehicular damage.



A serial hitmaker, Mr Kwame Nsiah-Apau, better known as Okyeame Kwame, has for the above statements come under severe criticism on social media.



While he apparently favours self-reliance, and personal and civic responsibility, and arguing the inadequacy of political figures and regimes experienced over the years, social media users have not spared OK animated rebuke, causing his name to trend on X for instance.



The situation came about three days after a three-day protest ended in Accra, the capital of Ghana. Dubbed #OccupyJulorBiHouse, the protest, organised by Democracy Hub, insinuated the Jubilee House, the seat of government, is occupied by the child of a thief (Julor Bi).