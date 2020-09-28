Entertainment of Monday, 28 September 2020

Ghana Tupac announces comeback with diss video to Shatta Bundle

Internet sensation, Ghana Tupac

Ghana Tupac has finally resurfaced into the showbiz industry after a long break from active entertainment activities with a diss video to Shatta Bandle.



In the video, the freestyler was captured with a lady at the market centre where he threw shots at Shatta Bandle.



Ghana Tupac alias Supa became an internet sensation in 2018 after his short freestyle videos took over social media trends and fortunately caught the eyes of Sarkodie who gave him a memorable shoutout on Twitter.



In the same year, he was featured in a music video with Stefflon Don & DJ Khaled.



According to Ghana Tupac, the self-styled billionaire, Shatta Bandle is a big-time pretender who is broke.





Watch the video below:





