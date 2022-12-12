Ghana Revenue Authority ‘schools’ Michael Blackson

Entertainment of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority has taken to social media to respond to Michael Blackson’s earlier rants about the excessive import duties on goods shipped to Ghana.



The Ghanaian-American actor, earlier on his Twitter page on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, shared a post cautioning Ghanaians residing in other countries hoping to ship goods to Ghana to prepare for more import duties as the system has currently changed.



Citing his ordeal with the GRA, Blackson recalled an instance where he paid $10,000 worth of duty for items which cost the same $10,000, price.



“I have cousins in Ghana with no jobs and no income. Because the country lacked jobs, they wanted to open a store if I could help. I purchased about $10k of items and when it arrived thru DHL, customs said they will need to pay $10k to retrieve. IT MAKES NO SENSE,” he earlier wrote on Twitter.



But the development has triggered several public responses as scores of netizens also shared similar experiences with the Authority.



This somewhat caught the attention of the GRA who also took to Twitter to respond to the many accusations.



Responding to Michael’s claim about exorbitant duties, GRA explained that: “Ghana currently uses the Harmonized System (HS) Customs Code to classify goods. Tariffs are based on value (ad valorem) or weight or volume (specific) and are subject to change. Most goods, unless they are totally exempt from customs duties, are subject to an import duty. Value Added Tax (VAT), and certain other fees and charges. The import duty is assessed on the Cost Insurance Freight (CIF) value of the good. The VAT and other fees and charges are assessed on CIF + duty”.



They noted further that duties imposed on imported goods are backed by law, adding that they are simply doing their job.



“Duty on imported goods is calculated based on what the Customs Law directs. We are only doing our job. If you have any evidence of extortion, report it anywhere you are comfortable.”



Read the posts below:





I have cousins in Ghana with no jobs and no income. Because the country lacked jobs, they wanted to open a store if I could help. I purchased about $10k of items and when it arrived thru DHL, customs said they will need to pay $10k to retrieve. IT MAKES NO SENSE @GhanaRevenue — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) December 7, 2022

Ghana currently uses the Harmonized System (HS) Customs Code to classify goods. Tariffs are based on value (ad valorem) or weight or volume (specific) and are subject to change. Most goods, unless they are totally exempt from customs duties, are subject to an import duty, — GRA (@GhanaRevenue) December 9, 2022

Value Added Tax (VAT), and certain other fees and charges. The import duty is assessed on the Cost Insurance Freight (CIF) value of the good. The VAT and other fees and charges are assessed on CIF + duty. — GRA (@GhanaRevenue) December 9, 2022

EB/AE