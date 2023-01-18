Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards to rollout in August 2023

Music of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

The Board of the Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards (GRDA) has announced its intention to organize an awards scheme solely for musicians in this particular field and other industry players.



A statement issued by the GRDA explained the maiden event will serve as a platform to celebrate and honor past and present contributions to the development of reggae and dancehall music in Ghana.



"The GRDA among other things aims at rewarding excellence by celebrating deserving artistes through a credible, homegrown awards scheme. The Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards will commence with a call for entries in April and climax with the awards night in early August," the statement noted.



The GRDAs will have over twenty categories which include Best Reggae Song, Best Dancehall Song, Best International Collaboration, and Lifetime Achievement Award. Other categories include Best International Artiste, Best MC, and Best Mixtape.



Other activities which will herald the awards night include an international launch in the United Kingdom, a nominees’ jam, and a symposium on the music industry.



Reggae, dancehall lovers, and aficionados in Ghana have long bemoaned the fact that although Ghanaians love reggae and dancehall music, the genre is not adequately celebrated in existing awards schemes.



It is for this reason that the GRDAs is seeking to change and narrative and reward artistes who have contributed to the genre.