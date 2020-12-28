Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Police turned a 'deaf ear' to my robbery case - Celestine Donkor reveals

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has revealed that she’s been left frustrated and bemused by the failure of Ghana Police to apprehend the armed robbers who attacked her at home this year.



She said the development is baffling because even though they had credible leads as to who robbed her about three months ago, the Ghana Police Service did nothing about it.



About three months ago, gospel musician Celestine Donkor disclosed on her social media that she was attacked by armed robbers in her home.



Narrating how it all happened in a Facebook post, she said the armed robbers attacked her between the hours of 12midnight and 2:00 am



“They locked me and my husband in our bedroom and went to the kid’s room” the mother of three shared the experience on Facebook.



“One of my daughters tried to shout, she said she saw a man dressed in all black with a flashlight in his mouth, the next thing she suddenly felt drowsy and knocked off”.



Answering questions on the update of the case on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Celestine Donkor said the Ghana Police Service turned a deaf ear to her robbery case.



According to her, the police didn’t follow the leads they provided and so no one was arrested.



“The police didn’t arrest anybody. We had every lead that if they had acted upon would have caused some arrests but nothing happened. They didn’t do anything for me and my family”, Celestine revealed.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.