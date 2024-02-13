Ghana-Nigeria music: We should pat ourselves on the back - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena has called for musicians to be commended for their achievements in the international space.



According to him, even though Ghanaian music has yet to reach the heights of its counterparts in Nigeria, it being second is commendable.



Kwabena Kwabena made these remarks on the "Uncut with D-Black" show, where he discussed the state of Ghanaian music and the challenges it faces.



He said that Nigerians had an advantage over Ghanaians in terms of population and language.



"The larger market and the more widely spoken pidgin language, have made Nigerian music more accessible and appealing to different audiences.



"We're not doing anything wrong. Let's not run away from the fact that, one; population plays a role. Two, the genre of Afrobeat originated from Nigeria. It's their baby.



"Apart from that fact, we in Ghana have not done music 100% in a language that cuts across. Nigeria has pidgin language which cuts across so well that when you go to a market in Lagos, you find old ladies speaking pidgin.



"But when you go to Makola market, you won't find old ladies speaking English,"



Kwabena Kwabena, however, added that that Ghanaians should rather pat themselves on the shoulder because despite Ghana being a small nation, it is still one of the most recognized in Africa when it comes to music.



"So we should even pat these guys on the shoulder because they've done so well.



"There are 54 countries in Africa and when you call Nigeria, the next name you're going to call is Ghana. So for such a small nation, we should be clapping for ourselves," he said.



Watch the video below







ID/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.