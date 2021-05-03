Ghana Music Awards Unsung Show to air on Monday, May 3

Music of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: museafrica.com

The heat is on! 8 unsung acts seeking to win the coveted performance slot on music’s biggest night at the 8th edition of the VGMA Unsung. Having emerged as nominees from 11,000+ nominations on social media, these talented artistes are yet to cross the last hurdle of live performance, to justify why they deserve the winning spot. Who will be the 2021 Unsung winner?



Let’s meet the 8 nominees



Queen Yurglee Kpodo known on stage as Queendalyn Yurglee is a 35-year-old Accra-based Gospel Musician who started music in church at age 13. She has released 2 singles namely ‘You Are God’ and ‘Jesus’. Queendalyn has worked as a backing vocalist for Dr Tim Godfrey, Sammie Okposo, and Sonnie Badu, and has also served as a frontline worshipper for Hillsong London.



Naana Blu, born Abigail Mensah, is a Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats singer based in Takoradi. She sings in Fante, Twi, English, and French. Her five tracked EP ‘This Is Highlife’ includes songs like ‘Ohia’, ‘You Dey Do Yourself’, Odo Asem’, ‘Highlife Dance’ and ‘This Is Highlife’.



Malcolm Nuna, real name Malcolm Nunana Hehetror, is an 18-year-old song writer, HipHop and Afrobeats artiste based in Accra. His songs released include, ‘Party’ ft Deadpeepol and Yaw Tog, ‘Blind love’, ‘Baba’, ‘Man like Nuna’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Shock you’ ft Fameye, ‘Hasta la vista’ ft Larruso, ‘Spintex life’ ft Tulenkey and ‘Scree’ ft Kofi Mole.



Oseikrom Sikanii, real name Hansford Brefo, is a Ghanaian recording artiste and performer based in Kumasi. The 26-year-old Hiphop artiste got his breakthrough when he was featured in “Yagye Sika” by Lific. He later released songs like, ‘SikaDuro’ Remix, ‘Yekoo’, ‘No Time’, ‘Never Give Up’ and ‘Dance’ ft Medikal, Kofi Mole and Ypee.



Adelaide the Seer whose real name is Adelaide Borle Bortier, is a 25-year-old gospel musician based in Accra. ‘Wire me’, her first hit single was released in May 2021 followed by ‘What a God’ which features Dopenation. Though she’s lost her sight, her unfortunate situation is her source of strength and inspiration. Diana Hamilton inspires her music.



Koby Tuesday, real name Dennis Nana Prempeh, is 20-year-old Highlife and Afrobeats singer and song writer. The Kumasi based singer joined Hitmaker 9 music reality show, where he emerged number 2. He’s released songs such as ‘Adwoa’ and ‘Odopa’.



Kwame Yogot, born Kenneth Kyeremateng is a Hiphop, Hiplife and Afrobeats artiste, who infuses comic elements into his rhymes. The Accra based artiste has worked with the likes of Medikal, Fameye, Yaa Pono and Kuami Eugene. His recent hit singles include “Bitter Sweet” ft Yaa Pono, and “Biibi Besi” ft Kuami Eugene.



Nanky, real name Haruna Buhari, is a 28-year-old R&B and Highlife singer, signed on to Sultan Incorporation. The Tema based artiste has released songs like ‘Favour’ Ft Sarkodie, ‘Lady’, ‘Quansimah’, ‘Happiness’, ‘Remedy’, ‘Rain over me’, ‘Munafiki’, ‘Innocent Girl’, ‘I do yawa’, ‘love and Confusion’ Ft Medikal.



On Monday the 3rd of May, these eight acts, in a make-or-break live performance show, will demonstrate to music lovers why they deserve the winning spot. The show will also feature VGMA 2019 Unsung Winner – Kula, and VGMA 2020 Unsung Participant- Kofi Jamar. The VGMA22 Unsung Show will be a live performance in the Music Room, hosted by Nana Kwadwo Addo. The show will air at 4pm on TV3, and streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on Ghana Music Awards pages.



Friends, family and fans can push their favorite acts to victory by voting for free at www.ghanamusicawards.com or voting via SMS on Vodafone network only, by texting code ‘UN’ to SMS Short Code 1767, and following the prompts.



The 8th edition of the VGMA Unsung is proudly brought to you by Closeup Toothpaste, and powered by Charterhouse. For more information and on-the-go updates, kindly visit www.GhanaMusicAwards.com or Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.