Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 nominees list released

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Music Awards USA has announced its nominees for 2023, and the list is packed with talented artistes across various genres.



This year's nominees include well-known names such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Black Sherrif, as well as emerging artistes like Vanilla, Naana Blu, and Rcee.



One of the most highly anticipated categories is Artiste of the Year, which features some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music like Black Sherrif, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Camidoh, and Kidi all in the running for the coveted award.



Each of these artistes has made a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene over the past year, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.



The Gospel Artiste of the Year category features several well-known artistes, including Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Obaapa Christie, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Sonnie Badu, and MOG Music and the list goes on and on.



Scroll below to see who made the list for other categories:



























ADA/DA