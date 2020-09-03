Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Ghana Library Authority, Stacy Amoateng partner to promote literacy among youth

Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has entered into a partnership with multiple award winning TV presenter, Stacy Amoateng to promote literacy and life-long learning among young people in Ghana.



The signing and unveiling of the partnership which took place at the Head Office of Ghana Library Authority seeks to collaborate in creating visibility for Ghanaian public libraries and initiate engaging programmes that are entertaining but educative.



The two will also seek to renovate public libraries in the country to create an attractive and conducive environment to entice children to visit and patronize the knowledge resources at these libraries.



In a brief remark, the Executive Director of the GhLA, Mr. Hayford Siaw stressed on the importance of the partnership and commended the TV star on her commitment in supporting Ghanaian children through her foundation ‘Restoration with Stacy Foundation’.



He stated, “Partnership is one major means of ensuring sustainable development in an organization like Ghana Library Authority. Through partnerships the Authority has been able to renovate 41 libraries from 2017 to 2020 which has made libraries attractive to cause traffic to the libraries. Between 2016 and 2019 the number of library visits has increased from 393,430 to 1,074,275. Therefore, I am very pleased with a partnership of this nature. Reading is a powerful tool that changes the world; hence, investing in public libraries always yields great returns.”



Stacy Amoateng who is also the, President of the Restoration with Stacy Foundation also stated, “I am elated to see this partnership come to light. I believe learning is essential and no child should be deprived of it. However, I believe our traditional way of learning can be enhanced by giving children an exciting environment and adding some entertaining activities to it. Education is an asset no one can ever take from you. So we collaborate with Ghana Library Authority to give the children of this nation that asset.”



Mrs. Amoateng noted that, reading has made her who she is today which has influenced her passion about reading and giving back to society.

