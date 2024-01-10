Ghana Jazz Foundation finally outdoored in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: GNA

Accra witnessed the grand launch of the Ghana Jazz Foundation (GJF) during the inaugural Jazz In January Festival held at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on January 6, 2024.



The Ghana Jazz Foundation (GJF), a non-profit organization, emerged with a mission to elevate live Jazz music and local art forms. Through collaborations, educational programs, and support for musicians and live music venues, the foundation aims to make a lasting impact on the cultural landscape.



Dr. Adrian Oddoye, the President of the Foundation, shared insights into its vision, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between Jazz enthusiasts and musicians. Formed in 2023, the GJF seeks to revolutionize resource utilization to enhance the live music scene in Accra and across Ghana.



"Jazz is about welfare and mentorship; it’s about how to conduct yourself going forward… it’s all about how to identify who needs help," expressed Dr. Oddoye, highlighting the foundation's commitment to gradual and impactful progress.



Victor Dey Jr, a founding member and pianist for the GHJazz Collective, echoed these sentiments and emphasized the importance of nurturing young talents. He discussed providing free lessons to gifted individuals who couldn't afford formal education, emphasizing the need to prevent the waste of potential.



The goals of the Ghana Jazz Foundation align with the Musician's Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), as acknowledged by its President, Bessa Simons. He praised the initiatives of the GJF, anticipating positive impacts on music quality and networking opportunities for Ghanaian musicians.



Dutch diplomat Katja Lasseur, another founding member of the GJF, played a pivotal role in the organization. At the launch, the GJF presented an alto saxophone donated by Remy Veerman of Remy Saxophone Repair Shop in the Netherlands to Esther Nyamekye Kisseh, a music student at the University of Education at Winneba.







The Jazz In January Festival featured headline acts such as the GHJazz Collective, Myrna Clayton, Native Vibe, Kevin Flournoy with Lamont Dozier, and Jeff Kashiwa. The festival not only showcased musical excellence but also marked the beginning of a vibrant journey for the Ghana Jazz Foundation in promoting and preserving the rich tradition of Jazz in the country.