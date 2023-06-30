Ghana Entertainment Awards USA to honour Bola Ray

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Renowned Ghanaian media dynast and CEO of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has been designated as one of the honorees for the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEAUSA).



According to the GEA USA committee, Bola Ray is recognized for his intense dedication, efforts, and commitment to the industry. He is selected for his significant contribution to the promotion and elevation of Ghanaian culture and talent on an international platform with platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Touch of France, Accra in Paris, Paris in Accra, and a whole lot of other platforms that project Ghanaian talents.



In a letter from the committee, signed by the head of communications of GEAUSA, Madam Erskine A. Whyte, GEAUSA, now in its 5th year, aims to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions of Ghanaian and African artists and entertainers in the United States. “It is with great pleasure that we acknowledge your significant achievements and impact within the Ghanaian creative arts and entertainment sector. The GEAUSA committee recognises your outstanding work and believes that your contributions deserve to be honoured.”



“Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Your dedication to your craft and contributions to the Ghanaian creative arts and entertainment sector have had a significant impact. We look forward to celebrating your achievements and honouring you at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.” The letter stated



The awards ceremony will take place on July 1st, 2023, at the prestigious Merkin Hall at the Kauffman Music Centre in New York City. It will be an evening filled with celebration, entertainment, and recognition of the brightest talents within our community.



Bola Ray’s 25 years of growth and ground-breaking success in the media have impacted lots of young people. Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi has set benchmarks as not just a media personality but an influential brand that has mentored and inspired young people to find their path to success.



Bola Ray gave wings to his vision and launched as a radio host in 1997 at Radio Universe. He started when digitalisation was still in its infancy, and the internet was uncharted territory. But due to his unique presenting style, he quickly became a household name in the Ghanaian media space and has won many prestigious awards.