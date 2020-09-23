Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Nyamekye Mac-Jerry, Contributor

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2020: Comedian Waris secures a slot in Best Comedian category

Comedian Waris

Celebrated Comedian Waris who is well known for his outstanding short video skits and comedy performances proves his genuineness with his nominations and awards won.



Waris, has once again grabbed a nomination at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2020, for the Best Comedian category.



He finds himself in the category with DKB, Clemento Suarez, Miss Maame Esi, Jacinta and OB Amponsah.



Abdul Umara is currently holding the Best Skit Act of the Year at the COPO Awards 2020.

