Ghana DJ Awards made me famous - DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial music DJ, DJAzonto, has attributed his rise to fame to his appearance at the 10th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards.



The DJ, who has transitioned into a musician, highlighted how his popularity soared after his performance at the awards ceremony held on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Towers in Accra.



During an interview on Hitz FM, DJ Azonto mentioned that his participation in the event put him on Twitter's worldwide trends.



“I trended today more than the day I performed at the Ghana DJ Awards last year. Do you know it’s the Ghana DJ Awards that made me a star.” he stated.



At the previous Ghana DJ Awards, DJ Azonto clinched the 'DJ Song of the Year' award for his hit track, _Fa No Fɔm._



However, DJ Azonto has recently faced criticism on and off social media for his unconventional appearance, particularly for performing at an event wearing a bikini and dancing to his new song, "One Prayer," featuring Lilwin.



In response to the social media backlash, he explained that he has bipolar disorder, which occasionally leads to behavior he is unaware of.



The upcoming 11th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards, themed the "Guinness Ghana DJ Awards," is scheduled for November 25.



ID/SARA



