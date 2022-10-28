Ghana DJ Awards 2022: I really need to go to Ghana, Top Canadian DJ 4Korners

Music of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: David Quaye

The buzz surrounding the 10th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards, regarded as Africa’s Biggest DJ Event, is only growing bigger as the day to the main event draws nearer.



Many acts across the country and beyond have shown just how much they cannot wait to attend the awards night scheduled for November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Tower in Accra.



Latest to join the tall list is the Official DJ for the Toronto Raptors, DJ Kirk St. Cyr, better known as 4Korners.



In a series of posts, the Toronto-based DJ took to his Instagram to express his eagerness to visit Ghana for the first time due to his desire to witness the Ghana DJ Awards.

“I have never been to Ghana but I feel like I really need to go!” he posted.



His latest wish comes after an earlier post where 4Korners hinted at attending the ceremony while acknowledging his delight at being nominated in the Best International DJ category.



“Thank you so much! This is a really high honour for me as I think my family roots from Trinidad originate in Ghana. I wish I could be there for the show,” 4Korners wrote.



Due to his promotion of Ghanaian music abroad, 4Korners was nominated in the International DJ of the Year category of the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards.



Particularly, 4Korners went viral in Ghana in a video he shared where he played Black Sherif’s “Kweku the Traveller” to over 20,000 fans at an NBA.



As the official DJ for the 2019 NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors, 4Korners, since 2005, has played to the satisfaction of more than 20,000 fans at every home game.



The international DJ and producer have played with some of the biggest names such as Drake, Michael Jordan, and P-Diddy.



Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, have over the past 10 years served as the only body in Africa dedicated to discovering, educating, empowering, and rewarding DJs in Ghana and beyond.



This year’s edition is set to host many acts such as Stonebwoy, DJ Azonto, DJ Aroma, Obaapa Christy, Incredible Zigi, Kuami Eugene amongst others.