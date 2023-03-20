Ghana Council of Georgia celebrates Ghana@66 in Atlanta Georgia

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: Ghana Council of GA

The Ghana Council of Georgia, in collaboration with CEO Magazines, hosted a sold-out Ghana @66 Independence Day celebration at the Atlanta City Hall on Saturday, 11th of March in Atlanta, GA.



The evening kicked off with a parade of Chiefs, Ghana Council Leadership, and the Presidents of the various ethnic associations of the Council, escorted by a traditional dancer with traditional music playing.



In attendance were Nananom, royalty representing various ethnic societies in Ghana, along with dignitaries and various invited guests, representing the diasporan community in Atlanta.



The major sponsors included The Conduah Family, WillVan Tax and Insurance Services, Ike’s Cafe & Grill, and Fibi Law Firm, SSBiz Solutions, and Dr. Sandra Chaney of Suwanee Georgia.



The theme of the Ghana @66 event was: The Ghana House Project.



Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta then welcomed the crowd with a video address followed by a dinner of sumptuous Ghanian fare.



Ms. Yvonne McCowin, President of Ghana Council of Georgia in her welcome address thanked the Executives and the members of the Organizing Committee for their commitment and dedication which resulted in this best-ever Ghana Independence Day event celebrated in Atlanta. She also encouraged everybody to support the Ghana House Project.



The keynote speaker was Reverend Dr. Samuel Mainoo, President of the Ghanaian Ministers Association of Georgia. In his speech, elaborated on the relevance of the Ghana@66 event. He also challenged all to support the Ghana House Project.

The fundraiser for the Ghana House Project was led by two very dynamic ladies: Ms. Esi Bruce and Lady Pearl Aidoo, who successfully worked the crowd to raise a substantial amount of money for Phase 1 of the Project.



Special guest in attendance was 11-year-old American-based Ghanaian prodigy, Nicholas Buamah (Author, Creator, Producer) along with his parents, Danielle and Dominic Buamah made a financial contribution to kick start the Ghana House Project fundraising.



The Ghana House project, the brainchild of the Ghana Council of Georgia and Chaired by Mr. Rueben Darku, when completed will be a magnificent Culture Center, comprising an African artifacts museum, a major hall for events, a language learning center for the youths, and a recreational meeting place for the immigrant population.



It will be located in the Atlanta metro area. Ing. Mathew Kodjoe Abakah Jr, Chairman of the Independence Day planning committee emphasized the distinguishing factors that define how individuals from different cultural backgrounds socialize, explaining, the Ghana House Project fits into the agenda of Ghana Council and its commitment to bringing together people from diverse cultural persuasions.



“There are shared values, goals and many cultures through which we can leverage our mutual benefits,” Abakah opined, reiterating that the greater good will manifest in shared community-centered values through the Ghana House.



The flow of the event was skillfully maneuvered by MC Armani (Kwame Boafo) and the music was provided by Atlanta’s own DJ Mixmaster Berto.



The highlight of the evening was the live performances by famous Ghanaian artists: Bisa Kdei, Praye, and Kwaw Kesse, which mesmerized the crowd and had everybody on their feet.



The Ghana Council is a not-for-profit organization that is comprised of representatives of all Georgia-based Ghanaian organizations. More information on the organization is at www.ghanacouncilofgeorgia.org