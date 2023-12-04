Ghana Bloggers Association crowns Mcbrown Television Personality of the Year

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Media personality, Nana Ama McBrown was crowned the Television Personality of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Bloggers Awards.



Stonebwoy also adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the event.



Among other personalities who took home an award were Abeiku Santana Aggrey who was awarded the Radio Personality of the Year and Dr. Likee, Best Actor of the Year.



Organized by the Ghana Bloggers Association in Accra and Kumasi, the Ghana Bloggers Awards acknowledged individuals in various sectors, including mainstream bloggers, radio and TV personalities, actors, and musicians, whose contributions had a positive impact on the blogging industry.



In Kumasi, Vice President, Bawumia and Mahama were recognized for their digital leadership's positive influence.



Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Dr. Likee attributed his success to his fans, especially those in the Zongos, who wholeheartedly support his work.



Check out the complete list of the winners below:



Radio Sports Host of the Year:



Saddick Adams



TV Sports Host of the Year:



Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.



Artiste of the Year:



Stonebwoy



Sports Blogger of the Year:



Owureku Ampofo



Radio Political Show Host of the Year:



Philip Osei Bonsu (OB)



Political & Social Blogger of the Year:



Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)





Art & Tourism Blogger of the Year:



Ameyaw Debrah





Website /Blog of the Year:



GhanaWeb



Outstanding Ghanaian Blogging Luminary of the Year:



Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah/ Attractive Mustapha



Outstanding Social Impact Blogger of the Year:



Kobby Kyei





TV personality of the Year:



Nana Ama McBrown





Radio Entertainment Host of the Year:



Andy Dosty





TV Entertainment Host:



Sammy Flex





Actor of the Year:



Ras Nene /Dr. Likee





Radio Personality of the Year:



Abeiku Santana



Honorary -Bloggers Excellence:



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



John Dramani Mahama



Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adis)



Kwasi Agyemang (CEO of Ghana tourism Authority )



Halifax Ansah-Addo (Journalist )



Anne-Sophie Avé