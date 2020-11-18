Ghana Arts and Culture Awards held

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Source: Ghana Tourism Authority
The 2020 Ghana Arts and Culture Awards came off on Saturday 14 November 2020 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.
The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards seeks to reward individuals and brands excelling within the Arts and Culture industry in Ghana.
The event was in partnership with the National Commission on Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, National Folklore Board and Tourism Society of Ghana under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
The event was also sponsored by American Cola, Verna Mineral Water, Ceejay Multimedia and the Ghana Tourism Authority.
The night also witnessed energizing cultural dance and music performances from Sherifa Gunu, Baka Dabri, Akuma Dance Ensemble, Shidaa Cultural troup and African Dance and Music Foundation.
The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Executive Director of National Commission on Culture Mrs Janet Edna Nyame, Chief Servant of Mesukkah Organization Ministry International, Prophetess Mercy Coffie CEO of Aunty Aku systems, Deputy Corporate Affairs Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi ,Bessa Simons Ag. President MUSIGA, Mrs Brandina Djaba Wear Ghana Ambassador, Director for Centre for National Culture Greater Accra.
In all, there were 26 categories for various awards on the night.
Check the full list of winners below;
Lifetime Achievement Award
• Dr. Daniel Amponsah (Agya Koo Nimo)
Honorary Award
• Ama Ata Aidoo
Honorary Award
• Akosua Adjepong
Special Award
• Ali Ajami (Marketing Manager Twellium Industrial Company)
• Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah
• Mohammed Adjei Sowah (Mayor of Accra)
Outstanding Cultural Personality of the year
• Nana Krobea Asante Kwahu Mpraeso Adontenhene
Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year
• Afua Krobea Asante (Azmera)
Corporate Support for Arts and Culture
• Twellium Industrial Company
Traditional Music Group of the year
• African Music and Dance Foundation
Traditional Dance Group of the year
• Akuma Dance Ensemble
Cultural Television Programme of the year
• Amammere – Royal TV
Cultural Radio Programme of the year
• Eleafe Le Gbe (Volta Star Radio)
Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year
• Mohammed Awudu
Ghanaian movie of the year
• Love and Tradition
Ghanaian Fashion Designer of the year
• Chapters Couture
Ghanaian Artiste of the year
• Ssue
Spoken Word Artist of the year
• Torgbui Olokodzoko
Art Festival Event of the year
• Wormane Festival
Indigenous Caterer of the year
• Dima3nsa Restaurant
Discovery of the year
• Nathaniel Amewugah
Arts and Culture Media of the year Television
• TV Africa
Arts and Culture Media of the year Photography
• Clickseezy Photography
Arts and Culture Media of the year Blog
• Si Hene
Arts and Culture Media of the year Radio
• Adom FM
Outstanding Theatre Performance of the year
• Accra We Dey
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.