Sunday, 4 October 2020

Ghana Arts and Culture Awards: Mawuli Awuku earns nomination

Oscar Korbla Mawuli Awuku is a visual artist

Artist Oscar Korbla Mawuli Awuku has been nominated in the 2020 Ghana Arts and Culture Awards.



The body artist and sculptor earned a nomination in the Ghanaian Visual Artist of the Year category.



The event which is in its second year, is organised by the Arts and Culture Company and looks to reward impactful contributors to Ghana’s arts and culture landscape.



The categories include Cultural Television Programme of the Year, Cultural Radio Programme of the Year, Ghanaian Visual Artist of the Year, Ghanaian Artist of the Year, Ghanaian Movie of the Year, Ghanaian Fashion Designer of the Year, Spoken Word Artist of the Year, Outstanding Cultural Personality of the Year, Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the Year, and Corporate Support for Arts and Culture.



The rest are Traditional Dance Group of the Year, Traditional Music Group of the Year, Art Festival Event of the Year, Indigenous Caterer of the Year, Outstanding Cultural Theatre Performance of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Arts and Culture Media of the Year, as well as the Honorary and Lifetime Achievement awards.



In an earlier interview with GhanaWeb, Mawuli said he was inspired by the struggles of his mother.



The 21-year-old who is admired by many for his craft, although would not delve into the issues, recalled that his mother was eager to see him succeed, and hence did everything humanly possible towards the realization of his dreams.



“This inspired me greatly and over the years, whilst growing up, all I ever wanted to do was depict the strength and empowerment of women and also their ability to procreate and nurture,” he said.



Mawuli further said: “Art has always been a God-given talent and for me, I have always wanted to use my talent to solve problems in the society and the diaspora at large. I happened to be brought up by my mother along the line and she supported me greatly. She never stopped believing in me.”





