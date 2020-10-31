Entertainment of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Armed Forces celebrate its 75th Military Day band concert

The Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Thursday celebrated its 75th Military Day band concert and launched the 2020 poppy apparel to support the well being of veteran soldiers through the sale of poppies.



The occasion, which was a prelude to Remembrance Day on November 11 took place at the Retired Commissioned Officers’ Association Club House (ROCA) at Ridge and was graced by several dignitaries in the military and defense sector.



Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence who was the Guest of Honour for the occasion said the sacrifices and efforts of soldiers who had passed on to glory led to the adoption of the poppy which served as a symbol of remembrance.



“It is as a result of the suffering and great sacrifices made by these soldiers during these wars that the world adopted the puppy as a symbol of remembrance and military dead.”



He said an agreement (the Armistice) was signed in 1918 to end all conflicts, adding that the red poppy, since its adoption in 1921 “had become a global symbol to remind ourselves that the path to peace is not war".



Mr. Nitiwul said the patriotism of war veterans had not been in vain because there was respect for human rights despite the fact that there are terrorist attacks persisting in some parts of the world.



He expressed his appreciation to the President and Commander in chief of the Ghana Armed Forces for the measures he had put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Captain Ben Duah (Rtd), Executive Director of Veterans Administration Ghana expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and other organizations that supported veterans during the pandemic.

