Getting to the levels of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie in this 'sneaky' music industry is not easy - Worlasi

Ghanaian alternative musician, Worlasi Langani known by the stage name Worlasi, has called on Ghanaians to stop trolling and appreciate the efforts major artistes in Ghana put into their craft.



His comments come on the back of the uproar on social media after the release of the 2024 Grammy nominations. Some had anticipated that either Stonebwoy, Black Sherif or Amaarae would make it to the list considering their exploits but none was named among the nominees.



Taking to his Twitter handle after the release, Worlasi highlighted the efforts artistes like Stonebwoy, Sarkordie, Shatta Wale, and others put into making it big in the global music space, which he described as “sneaky”.



He stated that these efforts are not just about the music and that there are individuals in the background who help push these artistes forward, adding that money is also a major factor.



"If y’all knew how hard it is to get to the levels of Stone, Mani, Sark, Shatta, etc. in this “sneaky” music business globally like you go give them dema flowers irrespective. / It’s not even about the music anymore oh. / Background people dey wey den Dey push pass the craft itself. /It's not easy Charley. / Money too is involved," he stated.



Worlasi’s comments come amid various calls over the state of the music industry in Ghana and its growth compared to that of the Nigerian music industry.



