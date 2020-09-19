Entertainment of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Getting time to update on coronavirus means Akufo-Addo has nothing to do – Bullgod

Bullgod, artiste Manager

Artiste Manager, Bullgod born Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson, is of the view that the President’s ability to address the country on COVID-19 is an indication that the President has no work to do.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, if he had something doing, would have left these updates to his cabinet Ministers while he busies himself with work in ensuring the country develops.



He made this known when he spoke on Accra-based 3FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Bullgod said, “He has become like journalists under his administration. He is always talking about coronavirus every two weeks on the television. Which president does that in his or her country, and that shows how less busy he is on the development of the nation?”



“Akufo-Addo could have done only the first update and leave the other coronavirus updates to the cabinet ministers to do the rest. He is only collapsing jobs and banks and has made me lose my investments with Menzgold. He should start packing from office,” he added.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.