Getting studio equipment, instruments was difficult when I started – Nacee

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nacee has revealed some serious challenges he faced in his music career some years ago.



Nacee who has been producing hit after hit for over two decades said he lacked the needed equipment, which made things extremely difficult.



The Aseda hitmaker who currently has his own recording studio said it has streamlined his work.



“The only thing I can is that that time I mean some years ago, getting some instruments was difficult because of where I was working,” he posited observed by MyNewsGh.com



“But now that I’ve established my own studio which I have all the equipment at my disposal to play, it makes the job much faster and easier than before. But then we’ve been able to do that work and gradually this is where God has brought us so the experience at that time was great,” he added.



Nacee has produced a lot of Ghanaian gospel bangers and has worked with the likes of Antwi Ne Antwi, Piesie Esther, Ohemaa Mercy, Guru, and a host of others.