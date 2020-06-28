Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: My News GH

Getting a hit song doesn’t necessarily mean use profane lyrics – Kaywa advises

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Highly Spiritual Music, David Kojo Kyei known in showbiz as Kaywa has revealed that he always advises artistes that getting a hit song doesn’t mean use profanity.



“The truth is that I always advise artistes that I produced against the use of profane lyrics in their songs. On my part that is my difficulty every time so I try as much as possible to talk to the artiste that getting a hit song doesn’t necessarily mean “use profane in your songs”.



The award-winning sound engineer said that there is a trend in Ghana which promotes the use of profanity in songs because most artistes think that it would help them to be easily recognized as a hit but that is not always the case.



“There is a trend in Ghana that when you do profane songs you easily become a hit. But I try my possible best using Christian morals to explain to people that you don’t have to necessarily sing profanity to make it because Christianity doesn’t promote profanity.



Kaywa told Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on GBC Radio Central in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he only suggests to artistes to desist from using profanity in their songs but not imposing his stance on them.



He concluded “I talk to them and encourage them not to get themselves into doing that and that’s how far I could go. In all that, it is suggestive but not imposing my will on anybody because accepting Christ is a personal decision”.



Kaywa is a tema-based producer and the name behind most of the hit songs in town. He has worked with most of the artistes in Ghana both old and new and he’s also credited for producing ‘Tokro and ‘Tuamudaa’ for Kwabena Kwabena.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.