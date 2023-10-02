Get involved in politics; it's not for only lawyers and doctors - Socrate Safo celebrities

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian movie producer, Socrate Safo has called on celebrities in the creative arts industry to take active participation in politics and desist from shying away from it.



According to him, the players in the creative arts industry have been shying away from politics for too long and left it for lawyers, doctors, and other professions to be in control which does not augur well for the industry hence the need for them to take charge.



The veteran movie producer who is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made the remark in addressing the low participation of celebrities in politics and how it affects the creative arts industry in terms of developmental projects.



“If you won't vote, that is an irresponsibility on you as a citizen. You must participate in who controls the affairs of the country. So when I see any creative person shying from politics I feel bad. Take a decision, go to any political party that you feel you believe in their philosophy,” he said during a panel discussion on United Showbiz which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



Socrate Safo dispelled assertions that political victimization is the major hurdle that discourages celebrities from doing politics to protect their jobs.



“Somebody like Bullgod sometimes goes someway but we are friends. If I see that people are going to attack Bullgod I won't sit back, I will go and protect him likewise he too will do for me. We are not enemies, we have idiots in politics but politics is not for idiots. Everybody must have the freedom to join politics nobody will harm anybody.



“I always say that what Mr. Beautiful saying 'that he was denied roles due to politics' was an agenda because John Dumelo is doing politics yet he acts all the time. Artistes must come out, it's about time we take charge of politics in Ghana. We've left it for lawyers, doctors, and other professions for too long and shying from it. Because to be whoever you are, a pastor, doctor, or lawyer if you don’t have that creative talent, you cannot perform,” said Socrate Safo on the show hosted by MzGee.



Watch the interview below





NPP's Biggest Challenge is Communication - Socrate Safo#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/HUHrCMaN2X — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 1, 2023

BS/BB