'Get court order, I’m ready for DNA test' – Late Mohbad’s wife tells father-in-law

Entertainment of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Wunmi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has urged her father-in-law to get a court order for the DNA test of his grandson Liam.



One can recall that there have been calls by Mohbad’s father and some concerned Nigerians for a DNA test to be conducted on the late singer’s son, Liam Light, to ascertain his true paternity.



Wunmi had previously said she was open to a DNA test on her son, demanding that it should be conducted both in Nigeria and abroad.



However, in a recent series of Instagram posts, Mohbad’s widow is crying out for help, claiming that she and Liam are being threatened.



“Nigerians I and Liam are at your mercy! Are you going to allow what happened to ilerioluwa to happen to us? They are threatening us daily, they have taken our freedom from us! Nigerians help us,” she wrote.



She further disclosed that Mohbad’s father pressured them into having a child and wondered why he had suddenly turned his back on them.



“I never wanted to have a baby at that time but baba told Mohbad and I the holy spirit told him I should get him a grandson who would buy the coffin that would bury him. I got to know I was pregnant 5th of August same year, my father-in-law was so ecstatic over the news of my pregnancy.



“Why is he trying to defame the treasure his son left behind?” She queried.



She, however, stated her willingness to carry out the DNA test and urged her father-in-law to get a court order.



“Go and get court order cos it’s time I put my enemies to shame”, Wunmi wrote.