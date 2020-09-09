Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Get a sugar daddy and stop giving me coins – Mother of Efia Odo

Efia Odo and mother

Ghanaian actress cum video vixen, Andrea Owusu, aka Efia Odo has been slammed by her mother for failing to accumulate enough wealth for herself despite calling herself a star.



According to Efia’s mother, her daughter left America to Ghana in the name of earning a living, yet she cannot give her more than $1000 upon all her flashy lifestyle in Ghana.



The disappointed mother of the socialite advised her to find a sugar daddy who will give her money instead of calling herself a celebrity with nothing to show for.



In the video sighted by Gossips24.com, Efia’s mum couldn’t fathom why her daughter would waste all these years slaying in Ghana only to give her $250, but the best advice she could give her ward was to find a sugar daddy.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.