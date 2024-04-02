Get Kudus a decorated stool to use for his goal celebrations - Vida tells GTA

Entertainment of Monday, 1 April 2024

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has called on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to consider sending Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus a traditional stool for goal celebrations.



The 23-year-old West Ham forward, aside from his notable goal contributions for his team this season, has gained attention for his creative goal celebrations, including crossing his arms and sitting on advertising boards.



His latest celebrations involved attempts to 'borrow' a stool from a steward and sit on it, symbolizing the posture of a king.



However, during the Saturday, March 30 match against Newcastle United, Kudus encountered resistance from one of the ball boys when he attempted to execute his celebration after scoring West Ham's second goal of the game.



Despite Kudus' request, the ball boy refused to relinquish his stool, compelling the footballer and his teammates to sit on an advertising board.



In a video shared on her TikTok handle on April 1, Vida suggested that the Ghana Tourism Authority should send Kudus a decorated stool that he could use as a prop.



"Ghana Tourism Authority, get a stool or chair or something and decorate it with patriotic and cultural symbols and send it to Kudus.



"Anytime he scores, someone can bring it out for him to sit on," she said.



This, she said, would spark interest from the international media and eventually boost the tourism sector of the country.



"Do you know the number of times that stool would be promoted by the international media and how it would promote our local tourism?



"I am pleading with you, get Kudus a befitting stool, and I bet it's going to be the most talked-about stool in Ghana after the Golden Stool," she said.



Vida Adutwumwaa's comments come on the back of efforts by the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to boost tourism in Ghana.



Its notable acts were the 'Year of Return' and the 'Beyond the Return' initiatives, which saw thousands of visitors from the diaspora come to Ghana.



Watch the video here.





