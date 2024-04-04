George Quaye refutes Jack Alolomi's claim against Ghana Music Awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Jack Alolomi, has said that for a musician to get a nomination at the Ghana Music Awards, he or she has to know someone among the board members to lobby on their behalf.



According to him, there are times when some gospel musicians have been snubbed when it comes to nominations and winning award, regardless of how popular their songs were within the year under review.



He narrated a situation where he was even denied a nomination although he said his producer lobbied enough.



He added that he later found out his competitor, Herty Borngreat, earned it because she and her husband were sponsoring the event.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, Alolomi recounted how he missed out on a nomination.



“With the gospel musicians, when you release a song, no matter how it thrives, if you don’t get an insider, it will be difficult to get a nomination. It could be that the gospel artistes who got nominated had insiders. When I released ‘Tomorrow By This Time’, it was very popular, even to date. It was between myself and Herty Borngreat.



“The information I got was that the lady and her husband were sponsoring the event tour at the time. My producer lobbied but later, I was told we didn’t get it because they [Borngreat and her people] were sponsoring them,” he narrated.



After he made his submission, former PRO of Charterhouse, George Quaye, rebuffed his claims and stated that no artiste has ever sponsored the Ghana Music Awards activities since its inception, adding that he (Alolomi) was misinformed.



“I want to clarify something, and I am saying this on authority. No artiste has ever sponsored the Ghana Music Awards. So, Herty Borngreat and her husband’s claims are not true. I am challenging them to come out and confirm if they did that.”



Watch the video below







SB/BB