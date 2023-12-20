George Quaye open to a political career

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

George Nii Armah Quaye has stated he is willing to fill a political office in service to Ghana.



He categorically said he would want to serve as president of the republic.



He spoke on Accra-based Joy FM.



On the Showbiz A to Z programme, host Kwame Dadzie asked if Quaye had political ambitions.



"I don't know if it is political ambitions but if there is an opportunity to serve this country, I will not turn it down," the movie and PR star answered.



Dadzie wondered if he would take up a post at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) or Creative Arts Agency (CAA).



In response, Quaye initimated those offices pale in comparison with what he truly desires, the presidency.



He asked: "Why should I drink from a tea cup when I can drink from the river? Make me president of the country."



George Quaye is the founder and CEO at Image Bureau, a communications and PR agency.



As an actor, radio personality, event organiser, communicator, etc, George Quaye has worked in the creative industry for more than 20 years.



He is most popular for playing a character, Aboagye, in the classic Taxi Driver TV series, and his work with Charterhouse Productions, beginning as a Copywriter, then a Senior Events Producer & Director and finally, before his 2020 exit, the Head of Media, Brands and Communications.



In 2021, he was elected as the President of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG).



In November 2023, Quaye was appointed as the Artistic-Director-in-Residence at the National Theatre, where he is enjoying an avalanche of patronage for his reimagination of the iconic The Gods Are Not to Blame play by Ola Rotimi.