George Britton’s ‘weak comeback’ comment about MzVee misquoted – Camidoh

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer Camidoh has established that some comments his manager, George Britton, made concerning MzVee’s music comeback was misconstrued.



It can be recalled that George Britton who doubles as an entertainment pundit was captured on record establishing that MzVee’s comeback onto the music scene after a long break was a weak one.



“MzVee’s comeback was neither good nor strong.” He stated.



George’s comments attracted several criticisms from scores of individuals including MzVee herself who gave a clap back response saying:



“I’m surprised because he tried to work with me just recently. He’s had two artistes and he’s not been able to do much for them. You know what’s sad about this comment he made? It’s that a woman could come out of all of these, to stand on her own feet, shoot four very expensive and amazing videos to very amazing songs, and come to this point. It’s not easy for anyone to do this and he sits down, behind his computer and writes that my comeback is weak. He is weak for saying that. He’s very weak for saying that,” the songstress jabbed.



But touching on the issue, Camidoh who claimed to have been present when his manager registered such comments said:



“I was there and if you actually listen to the interview, you’d realize that he has been misquoted. People always take people’s comments out of contest. Although I have forgotten exactly what he said, I was there and my mind can tell me that he didn’t say anything bad about MzVee,” he told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment



“I wouldn’t be happy if my manager makes a silly comment about another artiste,” he added.



Watch the video below:



