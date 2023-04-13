George Britton commends Akufo-Addo government for Year of Return, Beyond the Return

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of GB Recordz George Mensah Britton has commended President Akufo-Addo and his government for the various initiatives that have opened the doors of Ghana and brought in innumerable tourists; people of African origins or otherwise.



George was speaking on Class 91.3 FM's 'The Big Show', Saturday, April 1, 2023.



George Britton noted that Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves laudation for the 2019 Year of Return and on-going Beyond the Return and its December in Ghana initiative.



"I think we have to give it up for Nana Akufo-Addo and his government for this beautiful innovation," he said. "Allowing the world to come to Ghana freely in December and even all around the year."



Given the Ghana Tourism Authority's (GTA) December in Ghana drive as part of the Beyond the Return initiative, Britton said "Every now and then I meet people and connect with them."



He and "the people who are close to me," have "made good use of" these networking opportunities he indicated.



The music executive urged citizens to "tap into," the pool of visiting Diasporans and the advantages they present.



"Whatever you're looking for, you go for it," he stressed. "If you're doing music and music executives come to Ghana, you should be able to connect with them," for example.



"Whatever [else] that you think you can get from them, you get into it," he added.



Host of the entertainment programme Nana Kwesi Asare had asked for George's thoughts on the visit of iconic movie star Spike Lee, who alleged non-engagement by the local film industry while he was here as part of the videography team of visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris.



George Britton also underscored the importance of presenting local value to tourists as citizens.



"Share what you can also share with them," he said. "Because like I said, they equally come here [looking] for something. So, if you can also provide them with [something], it'll be a plus for you."



Earlier, Britton shared his observation that Diasporans repeatedly use the word 'freedom' when they come to Ghana.



"What they lack in America, when they come here, they get it," he added.



George M. Britton is a media maven, talent manager, entrepreneur and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at GB Interactive Limited.