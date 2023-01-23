George Britton and Nana Adwoa Sarkodie tie the knot

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talent manager George Britton and entertainment journalist, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah have made their relationship official in a private wedding ceremony.



Family and friends joined the couples as their sealed their love in a private event.



George who is the manager of award-winning singer, Camidoh, on Monday morning shared the first photo from his traditional marriage to Nana Adwoa.



"Like a mother’s love," George captioned the photo that had himself and his wife sandwiched by their mothers.



The lovebirds have been showered with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers on social media.



Nana Adwoa Sarkodie is a well-known Ghanaian radio and television personality who has worked with a number of media houses in the country.



The new bride dazzled in her custom-made traditional and white wedding gowns for her big day.



Check out some scenes from the wedding below:





OPD/BB