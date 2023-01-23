You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 23Article 1700048

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Britton and Nana Adwoa Sarkodie tie the knot

Goerge Britton and wife, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Goerge Britton and wife, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie

Talent manager George Britton and entertainment journalist, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah have made their relationship official in a private wedding ceremony.

Family and friends joined the couples as their sealed their love in a private event.

George who is the manager of award-winning singer, Camidoh, on Monday morning shared the first photo from his traditional marriage to Nana Adwoa.

"Like a mother’s love," George captioned the photo that had himself and his wife sandwiched by their mothers.

The lovebirds have been showered with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers on social media.

Nana Adwoa Sarkodie is a well-known Ghanaian radio and television personality who has worked with a number of media houses in the country.

The new bride dazzled in her custom-made traditional and white wedding gowns for her big day.

Check out some scenes from the wedding below:






