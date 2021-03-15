Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

George Britton advises artistes to appreciate the good works of DJ Advicer

Artiste Manager, George Britton

Artiste Manager, George Britton has asked Ghanaian musicians, whom the late DJ Advicer was instrumental in their careers, to show love to his family.



On his accord, many of these artistes are acting ungrateful and seem to have forgotten the sacrifices he (DJ Advicer) made for their careers.



“This is the time the industry has to show love to DJ Advicer and his family. It is sad and a show of bad faith if we help artistes and other industry players and they refuse to show love in such times”, he said.



George indicated that the late DJ Advicer supported a lot of artistes to the top and believes now is the time for all of them to show love and support the family of DJ Advicer.



Speaking on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra show with Doctar Cann, George said, “Some have pretended they don’t know what is going on. Advicer was close to everyone and very instrumental in our industry. This is the time to show him and his family love. It is better late than never”.



He admitted the late DJ Advicer won Music Promoter at the DJ Awards on numerous occasions because of his good work and needs to be appreciated.



“We know many artistes he celebrated and I think it is time they also celebrate him”, he added.



Happy FM’s Isaac De-Graft Danquah (DJ Advicer) passed on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after a short illness. The host of the station’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ was well renowned and recognised for being the best music promoter in the Ghana music industry.



He has left a legacy too big to fill and will always remain in the hearts of Ghanaians.