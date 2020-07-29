LifeStyle of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Gents: 3 reasons why women fake orgasm

A photo of a couple making out

Human sexuality is a wondrous activity and most of us would like to pursue a satisfying and pleasurable sex life but expressing our sexual needs remains a taboo subject for most people, and especially women.



Orgasm is not always achieved easily during sexual activity. For both sexes, the condition of being unable to reach orgasm during sex is called anorgasmia; it can be caused by a variety of factors, including factors in one's life such as stress, anxiety, depression, or fatigue.



People can fake orgasms for a number of reasons, but, research has shown that women fake orgasms more for various reasons.



Today, let’s dive into some reasons why women fake orgasm:



Keeping a partner:



Psychology explains the phenomenon of faking orgasm as a "mate retention strategy."



This is a situation where orgasms are valued by men, and so women in relationships will fake their orgasm to satisfy their partner. In doing so, women are hoping to "retain" their partner.



Sexually satisfy a partner:



Research has shown that specific beliefs about gender and sex might be associated with faking an orgasm.



In general, women think men need their partners to reach orgasm for them to be sexually satisfied, hence, they (women) are more likely to fake their orgasm.



Tired and just want it to be over:



If orgasm is not happening, nothing brings a surefire end to sex more than a mutual orgasm (even if one party fakes it).



That way you don't have to deal with the half-awake dude licking his palm and segueing into a post-coital finger hoping to satisfy you when indeed he is not.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.