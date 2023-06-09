Gen Zs don't respect, being popular on TikTok doesn't make you a celebrity - Beverly Afaglo

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has expressed her disappointment with Gen Zs and TikTok stars who fail to show proper respect to the celebrities and personalities in the entertainment industry who have paved the way for them.



During her appearance on the Ladies Circle on TV3, Beverly shared her thoughts on the dynamics of fame, respect, and the distinction between celebrities and famous individuals.



She emphasized the need for mutual respect within the entertainment industry and society as a whole, acknowledging that there is ample space for everyone to thrive.



"While there is room for everyone, I sometimes feel that Gen Zs don't respect people. There is a difference between celebrities and popular people," she revealed.



Beverly voiced her concern that some individuals from the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, may not fully comprehend the value and sacrifices made by those who came before them in the entertainment industry.



Although she recognized the popularity and influence of today's social media-driven influencers, she emphasized that being popular does not automatically grant someone the status of a celebrity.



"There's a distinction between celebrities and popular individuals. Being an influencer may make you popular, but it doesn't make you a celebrity. What exactly are we celebrating about you?" she questioned.



When asked if she would be bothered by accusations of jealousy towards TikTok stars, Beverly replied in the negative.



As an actress known for her contributions to the industry and the quality of her craft, she believes that her legacy cannot be undermined by the emergence of new faces in the industry.



"I believe that if you are respected, it doesn't matter who is entering the scene; we will all have our space. So, whether you're the one trending on TikTok, I simply want them to respect the people who paved the way for them, the people who provided them with the platform to reach where they are," she asserted.



She further explained that fame and success are cyclical, with trends and popularity changing over time.



Therefore, individuals should remain humble and acknowledge that their time in the spotlight may be temporary.



Beverly Afaglo strongly believes that many social media influencers do not fully grasp the value and sacrifices made by those who paved the way in the entertainment industry.



"Times and seasons come and go," she explained. "This too shall pass, and something else will come. Another generation will emerge to do something different. If you don't respect the people you encountered on your journey, how can you expect others to respect you?"



