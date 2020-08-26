Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Gemini is my all-time favourite rapper - Obibini

Rapper, Gemini

Ghanaian rapper Obibini has described his colleague rapper Gemini as his all-time favourite rapper.



When asked to name his five top rappers he mentioned Gemini as his all time favourite.



According to him, Gemini is talented and creative.



He also mentioned Amakye as one rapper who would be able to hold the mantle for rapping in Ghana.



He further mentioned Chymini, T-Flow, Strongman, Sarkodie, and Manifest.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.