Gay people do not need validation from anyone to practice their activities - Mr Logic

Chairman of the Ghana Association of Songwriters, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has piped in on the ongoing LGBTQ discussion. According to him, he doesn’t understand why members of the LGBTQ community want validation from the public to express their sexuality.



Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday 5th August, Mr Logic said that the gay community didn’t need to seek validation from the public and could have done their activities in their bedrooms.



“I will blame them, because why are they seeking for validation? That is the problem they have. If you prefer the pleasure of a man, why should someone give you a right? You have your right to do what you want with your body. They don’t need validation from anybody to practice your sexual pleasures with anybody. Gay people don’t even know what rights they have,” he stated.



He added that many individuals in heterosexual relationships engage in anal sex and do it in silence, thus, there is no point for the LGBTQ community to demand any validation.



“Practice it in the room, there are bigger men who practice sex through the back of their wives. Women are going through buttocks sex in their rooms, some women even enjoy the pain,” he added.



