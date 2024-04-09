'Gangster' Broda Sammy should be dragged to court - Mr Logic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has voiced his concerns over recent comments made by gospel musician Broda Sammy regarding the gospel music industry and fellow artiste Nacee.



According to him, Broda Sammy is a "gangster" in the industry who needs to 'slow down'.



This comes after Broda Sammy launched a series of verbal attacks against colleague musician Nacee, whom he accused of sabotaging his chances at getting a TGMA award.



He said that the only way he would be able to earn an award was if Nacee was dead.



Speaking on Hitz FM on April 8, 2024, Mr. Logic said he was disturbed by the statement and hoped it was made in jest.



“I think he was just making a joke. But seriously, if it was a serious statement he made and he meant it, then he should be dragged to court. I was not happy when I saw the headline,” he said.



Highlighting Nacee's contributions to the industry as a songwriter and singer, Mr. Logic emphasized that Nacee's work in building up other gospel artistes surpasses that of Broda Sammy.



He said that Broda Sammy would never be able to match up to the level of Nacee.



“I can state here emphatically that Broda Sammy is nowhere compared to Nacee. He's nowhere as competitive as Nacee. Nacee is a songwriter and a great singer. Nacee has built more gospel artistes than Broda Sammy. Nacee has put in more work than anyone else in the gospel music industry. Broda Sammy, to me, is just a singer,” he said.



Mr Logic further criticized Broda Sammy's approach to competition and his public comments about the financial status of his colleagues, calling for him to stop such "materialistic" thinking.



“I saw another headline where he said that all his colleagues are broke and they are living in rented houses. The fact that you have built a house doesn't mean that the other person may or will not build one.



“Praising vanity, praising material things and proclaiming how rich you are and how other people are broke and all those things. I don't support this materialistic way of thinking. The industry should move away from some of these games,” Mr Logic said.



