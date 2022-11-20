‘Gambo to the World’ concert to promote youth entrepreneurship and talent development

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Two years after bursting onto the music scene, award-winning reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Unsung Artiste of the Year, Gambo, is set to headline his maiden concert.



Dubbed ‘Gambo To The World’, the concert will take place in two locations on separate days in the month of December.



The Ashongman concert will come off on December 2, 2022, while the Old Tafo in Kumasi version will go live on December 16, 2022.



Addressing the press at Ashongman, Gambo explained that beyond his intense love for the streets, the aim of the concerts is to promote youth entrepreneurship and talent development.



“We are organising this concert as part of efforts to promote youth entrepreneurship and talent development in Ghana. We have vast talent in this country that we need to unearth to help promote our music and culture to the world”

“It is my expectation that this concert will help bridge this gap,” Gambo said.



The BlackMob label owner stressed that he is optimistic these concerts will churn out the next generation of some of the country’s best artistes.



“We would like to thank everyone that has given us their support and investment to ensure this event comes on as we seek to promote youth entrepreneurship and talent development in the country. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all bloggers and music executives and patrons of this concert. Thank you very much”



The events, which are expected to be one of the most patronized musical concerts in December, will also have artistes such as Ayigbe Edem, Mr. Drew, Keche, Kofi Jamar, Strongman, and Tulenkay billed to perform.



Several surprise artists are billed to also perform.



The 'Gambo & Friends' Concert' is scheduled to kick off at 7pm on December 2, 2022. The first concert will take place at the Old Ashongman School Park. Gambo will then headline another concert at Old Tafo, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region on December 16, 2022 beginning at 7pm as well.



The concerts, aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship and talent development for a better life, is being organized by Gambo's record label, BlackMob.



Gambo, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Unsung Artist of the Year will be performing several of his hit songs including 'Boys Aye Wild', 'Drip', 'Settle' and his recently released track 'We Outside'.