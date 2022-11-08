Gambo to hold concert to promote youth entrepreneurship and talent development

Music of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, is set to light up Ashongman in Accra and Old Tafo in Kumasi, with what is expected to be a highly patronized musical concert this December.



Several artistes including; veteran musician Ayigbe Edem, Mr. Drew, Keche, Kofi Jamar, Strongman, Tulenkay, and other surprise acts are billed to also perform.



The 'Gambo & Friends' Concert' is scheduled to kick off at 7pm on December 2, 2022.



The first concert will take place at the Old Ashongman School Park. Gambo will then headline another concert at Old Tafo, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region on December 16, 2022 beginning 7pm as well.



The concerts, aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship and talent development for a better life, is being organized by Gambo's record label, BlackMob.



Gambo, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Unsung Artist of the Year will be performing several of his hit songs including 'Boys Aye Wild', 'Drip', 'Settle' and his recently released track 'We Outside'.



Ghana featured Edem on his 'Drip' track and the two will once again reunite musically at the concert where they are set to give fans nothing short of incredible performances.