Music of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Gambo premieres ‘Drip’ music video

play videoGambo featured Edem on his new song

Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan famously known as Gambo has released a new single and a flamboyant music video ‘Drip’ taken off his forthcoming EP.



‘Drip’ is touted by some fans to be the flashiest music video of 2021.



‘Drip’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://gambomusic.ffm.to/0md4mnx



Gambo who is steadily building a reputation as the country’s fanciest rapper raised the bar yet again on this one. The single features VRMG head honcho, Edem with production by Fortune Dane, mixed and mastered by Mike Millz.



‘Drip’ was shot by award-winning director, Yaw Skyface with star-studded cameo appearances from Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Buduong, actress, video/photo vixen, Shugatiti, and one of Ghana’s finest DJs, DJ Mensah.



Judging by the cameos in the video and the excessive display of bourgeoisie, it is easy to tell that lots of money were spent in the video shot at one of Kempinski’s presidential executive suites.



Gambo’s much-talked-about luxurious lifestyle is heavily evident once again in the visuals with his signature champagne wristwatch popping and robe.



