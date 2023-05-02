Gambo meets Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston in Washington, D.C club

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Gambo, has had a fortuitous encounter with Jamaican-American rapper, Sean Kingston at a club in Washington, D.C.



Gambo shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to meet the Hollywood star, stating that he was "connecting the dots" on his humble grind.



“On ma humble grind connecting the dots???????????? @seankingston it’s a blessing to just be in the space, we stay prayed up,” he said in a post he shared on May 2, 2023.



Sean Kingston responded to the post, calling Gambo "MI G."



In the photo that circulated on social media, Gambo was seen sporting a stylish designer top and leather pants, while Sean Kingston opted for an all-black ensemble.



Gambo is well-known in the Ghanaian music industry for his unique blend of highlife and hip-hop music, with hit singles such as ‘Boys Aye Wild’ and ‘Drip’.



Sean Kingston, on the other hand, is an internationally renowned artist with hits like ‘Beautiful Girls’ and ‘Fire Burning’.



According to reports, the two musicians connected over their shared passion for music at a popular club in Washington, D.C.





ADA/DA