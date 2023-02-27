Gambo joins Michael Blackson Management Company as newest signee

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

USA-based Ghanaian comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, has signed award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, to his management company.



Blackson announced the signing of Gambo unto his management company in the US, pledging to turn the 'Drip' hitmaker into the next biggest superstar from Ghana.



The comedian is strongly convinced that the 'Settle' crooner has the requisite talent, discipline, and passion to excel as a musician on the global stage.



Announcing the signing of Gambo unto his company named Michael Blackson Management Company, the renowned comedian says there are only four Internationally-acclaimed stars in Ghana.



Blackson says although Nigeria can boast of a lot of superstars, Ghana has just a meager number.



He made this known during a discussion on the “Drink Champs” podcast where he announced that the talented Ghanaian rapper, Gambo was now under his “Blackson Management” firm.



He noted that "Nigeria has all the stars. I could name ten artists from Nigeria; Davido, Tecno, Kizz Daniel… On the other hand, Ghana is becoming the Dubai of Africa and we only have four people from Ghana; You think like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and I’m like let me make that fifth person- that’s Gambo."



