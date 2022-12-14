Gambo drops December anthem, 'Girls Girls'

Music of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: BlackMob Studios

Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has released a potential street anthem.



The new track dubbed: 'Girls Girls' adds to the award-winning musician's illustrious collection of fine tunes.



'Girls Girls' was produced by Gambo's record label, BlackMob Studios.



In the song, Gambo speaks aptly about the financial pressure Girls mount on their boyfriends every year in December.



He talks about Ghanaian Girls asking for money for nearly everything including hair, and house rent.



The 'Drip' hitmaker who has featured a number of top artists including Edem, Keche, Strongman, went solo on 'Girls Girls.'



https://gambomusic.ffm.to/gambo-girls-girls



