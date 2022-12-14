You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 14Article 1680377

Music of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Disclaimer

Source: BlackMob Studios

Gambo drops December anthem, 'Girls Girls'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian rapper, Gambo out with Christmas banger Ghanaian rapper, Gambo out with Christmas banger

Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has released a potential street anthem.

The new track dubbed: 'Girls Girls' adds to the award-winning musician's illustrious collection of fine tunes.

'Girls Girls' was produced by Gambo's record label, BlackMob Studios.

In the song, Gambo speaks aptly about the financial pressure Girls mount on their boyfriends every year in December.

He talks about Ghanaian Girls asking for money for nearly everything including hair, and house rent.

The 'Drip' hitmaker who has featured a number of top artists including Edem, Keche, Strongman, went solo on 'Girls Girls.'

https://gambomusic.ffm.to/gambo-girls-girls

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

There is currently an anti-LGBTQI+ Bill before Ghana's parliament

Did CNN goof in its report on LGBTQI+ and churches in Ghana getting foreign funding?

Sportsleading sports icon

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Afriyie Barnieh's contract saga: Ungratefulness claim and what has been said so far

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis and dollar notes

Cedi appreciation met with mixed reactions on social media

Africaleading africa news icon

Joe Biden, US president

'Equal dignity and respect': US president signs into law same-sex marriage bill

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Asiedu Nketiah is the General Secretary of the NDC

Asiedu Nketiah's campaign of lies peaks up: Total chronicles of lies in relation to appointment of national directors