Galamsey communities benefit from Stonebwoy's borehole project

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The founder of The Livingstone Foundation (TLF), Stonebwoy has explained the criteria that his charity arm used in selecting beneficiary communities for his borehole project.



He disclosed to Amansan Krakye in an interview that though the people in the selected communities in Takoradi speak Ewe fluently, it wasn’t intentionally premeditated.



He remarked “It’ll shock you to know that the towns in Western Region where the initiative is taking place are people who speak the Anlo language predominantly.



He continued “I never even thought this was the case because the team went to the grounds to select the community around the suburbs of Takoradi and I was shocked to hear the people speaking Ewe when we got there.



“So I asked myself that these are people from Volta Region staying here in the Western Region speaking Ewe fluently but it wasn’t even my intention,” he revealed.

“Before the initiative we researched to find out places that galamsey has affected most especially with their source of drinking water,” he said on Cape Coast-based Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com