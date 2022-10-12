Galamsey: Nana Addo and his heartless officials are poisoning our waters - KKD

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Broadcaster, Kwasi Kye Darwah, is the latest to call the anti-galamsey campaign by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo a bluff considering the ongoing practice of illegal mining on major and small water bodies in Ghana.



According to KKD, the president and his appointees including officials in high offices are overseeing the poisoning of water bodies.



"Why is the President of Ghana today, and all his Government today, and all the greedy and heartless people poisoning our sources of drinking water for their selfish ends doing? Why are the President and the authorities the people voted to place at his command ostensibly enabling and protecting the selfish, greedy and squalid?," he quizzed in a post shared on Instagram.



A disappointed KKD on Wednesday shared a video of how illegal mining activities have polluted the water that runs through the tap of some residents in Tarkwah.



The renowned broadcaster posed several questions to 'greedy' authorities who he called out for failing to clamp down on illegal mining activities adding that the president can not boast of any project under his leadership.



"And why are they harming the law-abiding, the needy and the placid? What is President Akufo-Addo and his Government looking to safeguard; looking to inspire; and looking to achieve with their years in power? The talk we hear and the walk we see are at loggerheads," he added.



